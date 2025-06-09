Helicopter and rescue crews launch large scale search in Morecambe Bay after boat washed ashore

A large scale search involving a helicopter and rescue crews was launched on Saturday after a boat was washed ashore near Silverdale.

Morecambe lifeboat, HM coastguard, the coastguard rescue helicopter, Bay Search and Rescue, Fleetwood lifeboat, Barrow lifeboat, and Ulverston inshore rescue all responded to the boat washed up just outside Arnside holiday park at 4.55pm on June 7.

There was no one with the boat, which had both oars and a life jacket and no signs of damage.

Despite there being historic registration marks on the boat HM Coastguard Holyhead’s early investigation into the whereabouts of the owner drew a blank and a full scale search was requested

BSAR along with virtually every other coastal search team in the area conducted a very thorough search of the channels and coastline left by the outgoing tide.

Two crew from BSAR took up a vantage point on the very top of Humphrey Head allowing a clear view of the Bay for several miles in all directions, this allowed the Sherp and its crew to be guided toward one or two suspicious objects which couldn’t be clearly identified from land such as a large plastic crate of approximately one metres square, and a large gas bottle all washed in by successive tides.

Eventually having completed several hours of searching teams were stood down and returned to base, with reports of the owner being later being located safe and well.

If you ever find yourself in distress at sea, please do not hesitate to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.