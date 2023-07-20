News you can trust since 1837
Heavy fencing placed on railway track near Heysham could have caused bad accident

Fencing placed on railway track near Heysham could have caused a bad accident, police said.
By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read

A member of the public called the Network Rail emergency helpline after spotting the very heavy piece of fencing which had been placed on the track near Meldon Road, Heysham.

Police said the consequences could have been serious had a train struck it.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “A member of the public called the Network Rail emergency helpline (03457-11-41-41) after spotting this very heavy piece of fencing which had been placed on the track near Meldon Road, #Heysham, yesterday.

Heavy fencing placed on railway track near Heysham could have caused a bad accident, police said. Picture from BTP Lancashire.Heavy fencing placed on railway track near Heysham could have caused a bad accident, police said. Picture from BTP Lancashire.
"The consequences could have been serious had a train struck it.”