Heavy fencing placed on railway track near Heysham could have caused bad accident

A member of the public called the Network Rail emergency helpline after spotting the very heavy piece of fencing which had been placed on the track near Meldon Road, Heysham.

Police said the consequences could have been serious had a train struck it.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “A member of the public called the Network Rail emergency helpline (03457-11-41-41) after spotting this very heavy piece of fencing which had been placed on the track near Meldon Road, #Heysham, yesterday.

Heavy fencing placed on railway track near Heysham could have caused a bad accident, police said. Picture from BTP Lancashire.