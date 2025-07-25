Damian Jackson was found dead in his Lancaster flat on July 25 2023.

The family of a Lancaster man have paid tribute to him two years after his death in the city.

Damian Jackson, 50, was found dead at his flat in Regent Street on July 25 2023.

A Home Office post mortem found that he died due to multiple injuries, and a murder investigation was launched.

Extensive and detailed enquiries by Lancashire Police’s Force Major Incident Team have been ongoing since.

Two years on, Damian’s family have paid a loving tribute to him and asked the public for help in finding answers to his death.

His family said: “This week marks two years since our beloved son and brother Damian was cruelly taken from us.

“Every day – and every week – brings more pain because we cannot see him again, however much we want one last hug or one last cup of tea together.

“Whoever murdered Damian is still out there. Please help us catch the coward who did this.

“You might know something unusual or something small about someone acting suspiciously. It would be the key to finding who murdered Damian.

“Please come forward if you know anything at all and tell the police immediately.

“Nothing can bring Damian back, but we still urgently need closure, and we wouldn’t wish this to happen again, to another family.

“Damian loved Lancaster and the people of Lancaster.

“People of Lancaster please help us. We know you have the answers.”

The last confirmed sighting of Damian was at 10.18am on Sunday July 23 2023 at the Aldi store in Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster.

Det Supt Gareth Willis, Lancashire Police's Head of Major Crime, said: “Over the last two years, we have carried out an extensive investigation as we look to provide answers for Damian’s family.

“We continue to appeal for information from July 2023 as we seek to find out what happened to Damian.

“We are grateful for any piece of information received and we thank the public for their help and understanding.”

Anyone with information, please contact 101 quoting log 0535 of July 25 2023.

Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.