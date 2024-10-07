Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A hearing has found that a former Cumbria police constable’s actions amounted to gross misconduct.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the hearing on Friday (October 4), Jonathan Hodgson was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour amounting to gross misconduct and dismissal without notice, had he still been a serving officer.

It is understood PC Hodgson created a Twitter account, under a pseudonym, which he used to publish sexually explicit images of himself, thus falling below the expected standards of conduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hodgson’s activities were disclosed and investigated following receipt of anonymous information submitted to Cumbria Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department.

A hearing has ruled that a former Cumbrian police officer's actions amounted to gross misconduct.

Jonathan Hodgson resigned from the Constabulary in March 2023, however internal proceedings continued culminating in Friday’s misconduct hearing where the panel found Hodgson's actions amounted to gross misconduct. As a result, he will now be barred from returning to policing should he attempt to do so.

“The result of the misconduct hearing will ensure that former PC Hodgson can never again become a police officer here or elsewhere,” said Rob Carden, Chief Constable of Cumbria Constabulary.

“The former officer’s actions, as heard by the misconduct panel, were abhorrent and amounted to discreditable conduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Had he not resigned, he would have been dismissed for his actions.

“I can assure the public that the overwhelming majority of our officers act with professionalism both in their working and private life.

"There is no place at Cumbria Constabulary for anyone who fails to live up to these expectations.

“I hope that the outcome of the Misconduct Proceedings will demonstrate to the public that all allegations against police officers and staff are treated with the utmost seriousness, investigated thoroughly and where wrong-doing is found to be evidenced, significant action is taken to hold them accountable.”