Winter conditions can be seriously bad for our health, especially for people aged 65 or older, and people with long-term conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis, emphysema, asthma, diabetes or heart or kidney disease.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Being cold can raise the risk of increased blood pressure, heart attacks and strokes.

The cold and damp weather, ice, snow and high winds can all aggravate any existing health problems and make us more vulnerable to respiratory winter illnesses. But there are lots of things you can do to manage your conditions and stay well this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miss Jane McNicholas, chief medical officer for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, speaking on behalf of the NHS in Lancashire and South Cumbria, said:

People are urged to stock up on urgent medication and prescriptions over the Christmas period.

"People with long-term health conditions really need to look after themselves as poor weather and colder temperatures can worsen your symptoms. The winter will continue to be very

challenging for many so people need to plan ahead - make sure they have the medication they need and get vaccinated as this will help reduce the likelihood of needing urgent medical

attention.”

The following simple steps will help you not only look after yourself but also understand how to use NHS services in the most effective way for you.

Get a flu jab

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can protect you all winter. The best way to protect yourself and your family is to get the flu jab. If you are in a risk group, are pregnant or aged 65 or over, it is really important to get vaccinated; contact your GP surgery and make an appointment. The flu virus strikes in winter and it can be far more serious than you think. Flu can lead to serious complications such as bronchitis and pneumonia, and it can be deadly. That’s why the flu jab is free if you’re aged 65 or over, or if you have a long-term health condition. If you have children or grandchildren they too may also be eligible for a free flu vaccination. And if you are the main carer of an older or disabled person you may also be eligible for the free flu jab. Just speak to your GP practice or pharmacy.

Also, don’t forget that if you’re aged 65 or over, you are eligible for the pneumococcal vaccine, which will help protect you from diseases such as pneumonia. For more information on staying well this winter visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/flu-influenza-vaccine/

If you feel unwell don’t wait – get advice from your nearest pharmacy

At the first sign of a winter illness, even if it’s just a cough or cold, get advice from a pharmacy, before it gets more serious. Act quickly.

The sooner you get advice from a pharmacy, the better. Pharmacists are fully qualified to advise you on the best course of action. This can be the best and quickest way to help you recover and get back to normal. If you can’t get to a pharmacy yourself, ask someone to go for you or call your local one. You can find out which pharmacies are close to you by visiting https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/pharmacy/find-a-pharmacy

Think ahead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure that you have enough medication to last when your GP surgery may be closed. Don’t use A&E or 111 as a back-up pharmacy; plan ahead. But if you do need emergency advice, community pharmacies can often help.

Know when NHS services near your home are open

A&E and GP practices aren’t your only options. Check out https://www.nhs.uk/ for your nearest pharmacy, walk-in centre or minor injuries unit if you’re not sure what to do.

Cold outside? It’s the perfect excuse to eat well and wrap up warm

Keep warm inside and out, by keeping active and having regular hot drinks and nutritious meals. If you have breathing problems, even a small change in temperature can affect you, so take extra care. Citizens Advice can help around available benefits. Call 0800 144 8848 if you need advice.