Health and beauty shop in Morecambe closes down amid administration fears

A branch of Bodycare in Morecambe has closed down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop in Morecambe’s Arndale Centre sold health and beauty products.

Stock has been emptied from the store and shutters are down at the Royalty Mall unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The health and beauty retailer also has a shop in Lancaster which is still open.

Bodycare in Morecambe's Arndale Centre has closed down amid administration fears.

Bodycare, which employs around 1,500 people, could fall into administration if a buyer is not found, Sky News has reported.

The Bodycare website appears to be closed down, with a message saying: “Closed. Sorry, the shop you are looking for is closed right now, please try again later.”

The health and beauty retailer has 149 stores across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bodycare is expected to appoint administrators from Interpath Advisory as soon as Friday, according to Sky News.

Founded over 50 years ago on a Lancashire market stall, the retailer has been working with advisory firm Interpath and its owners, Baaj Capital, for months to secure a rescue deal.

The company is run by retail veteran Tony Brown, formerly of BHS and Beales.

Baaj Capital, led by Jas Singh, recently secured a £7million loan against the chain's inventory to buy time, but efforts to stabilise the business appear to be faltering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appointment of administrators is likely to drive Interpath to step up efforts to secure buyers for parts of the business.

Once in place, administrators will take control of the company to determine whether it can be rescued, sold, or closed down completely.

This could result in widespread store closures, job losses, and problems for suppliers.

Customers might also lose out, with gift cards potentially becoming worthless.

Owners of Bodycare, Baaj Capital have been approached for comment.