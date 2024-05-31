Have your say on these Morecambe eyesores as town council considers £2m Government funding bid
The Community Ownership Fund is one of the few pots of central government money available to which parish and town councils can apply directly.
It exists to help communities take ownership of assets otherwise at risk of loss to them, with funding available up to a value of £2 million.
The survey takes approximately five minutes to complete and can be found at the following link: https://form.jotform.com/241423299459061
The public’s answers will be used to provide supporting evidence for the application and inform how any eligible project proceeds.
If an eligible project is identified, a decision will still need to be made at a future meeting of the town council about whether or not to proceed with any application.