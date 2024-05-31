Have your say on these Morecambe eyesores as town council considers £2m Government funding bid

The town council has published this image of buildings in Morecambe, alongside their survey.

Morecambe Town Council has launched a survey for people to identify neglected and derelict buildings in the town which the council could bring back into use if they apply for the Government's Community Ownership Fund.

The Community Ownership Fund is one of the few pots of central government money available to which parish and town councils can apply directly.

It exists to help communities take ownership of assets otherwise at risk of loss to them, with funding available up to a value of £2 million.

The survey takes approximately five minutes to complete and can be found at the following link: https://form.jotform.com/241423299459061

The public’s answers will be used to provide supporting evidence for the application and inform how any eligible project proceeds.