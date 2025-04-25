Have your say on plans for 59-acre Heysham site used to refuel RAF Spitfires during World War Two

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancaster City Council and Lancashire County Council are working up plans for a 59-acre industrial scheme in Heysham.

An EIA screening request, presented by WSP, has scoped the land off Imperial Road for its potential to host seven units for industrial, storage, and distribution uses.

WSP’s assessment considers the environmental impact of developing the 484,000 sqft project, along with access roads, landscaping, and staff and HGV parking provision.

The conclusion reached states “there will be no significant environmental effects” as a result of development, adding that an EIA will therefore not be required to support a future application.

The site was previously used to refuel RAF Spitfire planes during WW2. Credit: Google Earth.

Historically, the site hosted the 1930s-built Trimpell Oil Refinery – cylindrical tanks, used to refuel RAF Spitfires in the Second World War, remain in place, reports Place North West.

Railway lines, used for oil transportation, were removed in 1988, while ancillary buildings remained on the plot until 2002.

The site has since been covered with vegetation and grass, occasionally tamed by grazing horses.

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said: “We are working with Lancaster City Council on a proposed joint scheme for the Heysham Gateway site.

“This involves proposals to bring forward development opportunities on land located to the north west and south east of Imperial Road, Heysham, Lancaster, for logistics, warehousing, and light industrial development.

“Local residents are being asked to give their views in a joint consultation by May 9, ahead of an outline planning application. There will also be opportunities for people to comment on the formal planning application.”

To view the EIA screening report, use the planning reference number 25/00452/EIR at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions