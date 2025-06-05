Have your say on plans for 59-acre Heysham site after consultation relaunched

A consultation on plans to regenerate underused industrial land off Imperial Road in Heysham has been relaunched following earlier technical issues with the website.

This ambitious project by Lancaster City Council and Lancashire County Council aims to transform the area into a high-quality employment site, tackling challenges like contamination and poor infrastructure.

The exciting proposals comprise new high-quality commercial buildings and associated landscaping that is well separated from the existing residential areas and complements the existing industrial landscape and nature reserve.

The allocation is a vital component of the Heysham Gateway area which is one of the 11 anchor strategic sites identified as transformational for the Lancashire economy and has the potential to provide significant new jobs.

The site was previously used to refuel RAF Spitfire planes during WW2. Credit: Google Earth.

Historically, the site hosted the 1930s-built Trimpell Oil Refinery – cylindrical tanks, used to refuel RAF Spitfires in the Second World War, remain in place, reports Place North West.

Railway lines, used for oil transportation, were removed in 1988, while ancillary buildings remained on the plot until 2002.

The site has since been covered with vegetation and grass, occasionally tamed by grazing horses.

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said: “We are working with Lancaster City Council on a proposed joint scheme for the Heysham Gateway site.

“This involves proposals to bring forward development opportunities on land located to the north west and south east of Imperial Road, Heysham, Lancaster, for logistics, warehousing, and light industrial development."

Lancashire County Council and Lancaster City Council want to hear from residents, businesses and local stakeholders in a consultation which is open until June 25.

Share your views at https://www.imperialroadheysham.co.uk/next-steps