Have your say on new skate park in Heysham
Lancaster City Council has received money from a housing development which must be spent on either young person’s provisions or outdoor sports in the Heysham area.
The council have launched a survey collecting ideas, opinions and thoughts regarding the project to build a skate park on the old site at Douglas Park.
The survey asks such questions as:
Would you like to see a Skate Park built at Douglas Park Heysham?
What features at a Skate Park would interest you? There is a choice of ramps, rails, ledges, flat banks, stairset or slappy kerbs.
Are there any examples of obstacles or features in other facilities you've skated elsewhere that you'd like to see replicated?
What type of activities would you do at a skate Park? There is a choice of BMX, skateboarding, rollerblading or rollerskating.
To take part in the survey visit https://keepconnected.lancaster.gov.uk/dsp/surveys/comment