Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents can have their say on a new project to build a skate park in Heysham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster City Council has received money from a housing development which must be spent on either young person’s provisions or outdoor sports in the Heysham area.

The council have launched a survey collecting ideas, opinions and thoughts regarding the project to build a skate park on the old site at Douglas Park.

The survey asks such questions as:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Douglas Park, Heysham.

Would you like to see a Skate Park built at Douglas Park Heysham?

What features at a Skate Park would interest you? There is a choice of ramps, rails, ledges, flat banks, stairset or slappy kerbs.

Are there any examples of obstacles or features in other facilities you've skated elsewhere that you'd like to see replicated?

What type of activities would you do at a skate Park? There is a choice of BMX, skateboarding, rollerblading or rollerskating.

To take part in the survey visit https://keepconnected.lancaster.gov.uk/dsp/surveys/comment