Before setting the level of allowances paid to councillors, Lancaster City Council is required to consider the recommendations of its Independent Remuneration Panel.

Under the Members’ Allowances Scheme, the panel recommends the level of allowances and expenses paid to city councillors.

The city council is now looking to recruit two more local people to join the existing panel of three and would like to hear from anyone with an interest in public service who would be willing to contribute to its work.

Lancaster Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Meetings are generally held three or four times a year remotely using MS teams or at one of the two town halls.

Members of the panel must not be employees, or current elected members, of the city council or a parish or town council within its district.

They must also not be disqualified from becoming a councillor.

Members serve on a voluntary basis although there is a small allowance of £300 per year.

Any travelling expenses for meetings will be reimbursed.

If you would like to know more about the appointments, please telephone the council’s Senior Manager, Democratic Support and Elections, Debbie Chambers, on 01524 582057.

An application form, together with full details of the requirements of the appointment, is available on the council's website at www.lancaster.gov.uk/irp, or by writing to Democratic Services, Town Hall, Dalton Square, Lancaster, LA1 1PJ.