Have your say on Lancaster city centre parking before it's too late

By Michelle Blade
Published 9th May 2024, 11:04 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 11:25 BST
Lancaster BID are encouraging businesses to have their say on Lancaster City Council’s city centre parking plans before the consultation closes.

A spokesman for Lancaster BID said: “We are aware of a petition launched by a local business and that there are some strong views on Lancaster City Council's proposals.

"It is important that as many businesses as possible respond directly to the City Council consultation to make sure your voice is heard loud and clear.

“Some people have reported difficulties with completing the online consultation response.

Lancaster Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.Lancaster Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.
Lancaster Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

"You can also submit your response to the City Council via email to [email protected].

"Don't miss this opportunity to have your voice heard.”

The draft strategy and action plan include proposals to close Nelson Street and St Leonardsgate car parks to make way for new housing as part of the Canal Quarter developments.

Longer term proposals include a review of all current surface and multi storey car parks in the city centre and the potential to develop 'transport hubs' to the north and south of the city centre alongside developing alternative sustainable transport.

The consultation is open until midday on Monday May 13.

Lancaster BID will be also submitting their own response detailing the collective voice of local businesses.

Email them at [email protected] with any specific feedback to include.

To read the full draft strategy and have your say, visit https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/parking/car-parking-strategy

