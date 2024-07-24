Have your say on how Lancaster should look in the 2040s
and live on Freeview channel 276
Earlier this year the council started work on a new Local Plan, which will set out opportunities for the housing, jobs and infrastructure that are needed by a growing population.
The plan will also update the policies that are used to make decisions about planning proposals.
As part of the process of drafting the Local Plan, the council is now asking people for their views on a draft vision for the district.
It covers the eight themes of:
• Securing economic prosperity
• Meeting our housing needs and delivering the right type of housing
• Transport & connectivity
• Healthy lifestyles & safe communities
• Making sure infrastructure is in the right place
• Addressing the climate emergency
• Nature recovery & biodiversity
• Protecting landscapes & townscapes
Councillor Jean Parr, cabinet member with responsibility for planning and placemaking, said: “This is a chance for local people, businesses and organisation to get involved and help
shape the future of the Lancaster district. I hope as many people as possible will get involved, either through the online consultation or at one of the many drop-in events being held.”
The consultation period runs until Friday September 20 and an online survey has been set up to capture people’s views.
More information and the chance to get involved in the consultation can be found at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/planning-policy/local-plan-review
Confirmed drop-in events will take place at the following locations:
• Lancaster Town Hall, every Wednesday (until September 18), 10am - 3pm
• Morecambe Library, Tuesday July 30, 3pm -7pm
• Carnforth Train Station (on the platform), Thursday August 1, 3pm - 7pm
• St Nicolas Arcade (in between Next & Boots), Saturday August 3, 10.30am - 2.30pm
• Hornby Institute, Thursday August 8, 3pm - 7pm
• Morecambe Festival Market, Tuesday September 3, 10.30am - 2.30pm
• St Nicolas Arcade (in between Next & Boots), Wednesday September 4, 10.30am - 2.30pm
• Caton Victoria Institute, Tuesday September 10, 3pm - 7pm
• Booths Supermarket (Carnforth), Wednesday September 11, 3pm - 7pm
As additional venues are added they will be publicised at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/6d7b4738d1904b649c744b3a5920b1cb
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.