Have your say on Eden Project Morecambe at special public meeting
A ‘Morecambe Summit’ meeting will be held so residents can have their say on how the Eden Project will affect the future of the local area.
Following the announcement that Morecambe was awarded £50m for Eden Project Morecambe, the Eden team has visited Lancaster.
In response to widespread interest from members and the community in how the advent of Eden will affect the future for Morecambe and the district, Lancaster City Council is organising an opportunity for people to put forward their views at a special meeting.
The Morecambe Summit will be at Morecambe Winter Gardens on March 14 from 2pm-5pm.
It will be a free ticketed event and all are welcome.
Tickets will be available soon on Eventbrite.
The Eden Project will transform a derelict site on Morecambe’s seafront into a world class visitor attraction.
The scheme will also kick-start regeneration more widely in Morecambe, creating jobs, supporting tourism and encouraging investment in the seaside town.