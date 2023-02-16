Following the announcement that Morecambe was awarded £50m for Eden Project Morecambe, the Eden team has visited Lancaster.

In response to widespread interest from members and the community in how the advent of Eden will affect the future for Morecambe and the district, Lancaster City Council is organising an opportunity for people to put forward their views at a special meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Morecambe Summit will be at Morecambe Winter Gardens on March 14 from 2pm-5pm.

A CGI image showing how Eden Project Morecambe might look from the air.

It will be a free ticketed event and all are welcome.

Tickets will be available soon on Eventbrite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eden Project will transform a derelict site on Morecambe’s seafront into a world class visitor attraction.