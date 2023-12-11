Have your say on devolution in Lancashire at upcoming event
Last month the Government announced that it was willing to enter into a devolution deal with Lancashire County Council, Blackburn with Darwen Council and Blackpool Council.
The deal, if given final approval, will transfer new money and powers from central government to a newly created CCA, allowing it to tackle key local priorities.
These include better local transport, supporting businesses, encouraging growth, improving skills, housing and living standards and tackling climate change.
The first of the consultation events took place at Skelmersdale Library today (Monday).
A second will take place at Lancaster Central Library on Wednesday December 13, from 10am to 11am.
A number of other events are also being planned and will be publicised shortly.
The events are designed to give the public a chance to ask questions about the devolution proposal (the transfer of powers and funding from national to local government) and the consultation, which was launched on December 1 and runs until January 26.
People can register for events at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lancashire-devolution-deal-consultation-tickets-772306839547
Alternatively residents can also drop by their chosen library on the morning of the event.
They can also take part in the consultation by visiting https://www.lancashiredevolution.co.uk/