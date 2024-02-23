Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The city council are currently working on a plan to hold a regular series of brand new Community Conversations related to Eden Project Morecambe – and want the public’s input.

Previously all of the conversations took place online and while this will still be the case for the majority, the city council would also like to hold at least two a year in-person.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what time of day should they be held and what topics should be discussed?

Artist's impression of the Eden Project Morecambe.

Get involved by taking part in the survey at https://keepconnected.lancaster.gov.uk/eden

The survey asks: “Which days/times would you like in-person Eden Project Community Conversations to take place? and answers include weekday morning, weekday afternoon, weekday evening and weekend.