Have your say ahead of Eden Project Morecambe public meetings

Lancaster City Council would like the public’s views on when public meetings related to Eden Project Morecambe should take place, along with the topics that should be discussed.
By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 12:54 GMT
The city council are currently working on a plan to hold a regular series of brand new Community Conversations related to Eden Project Morecambe – and want the public’s input.

Previously all of the conversations took place online and while this will still be the case for the majority, the city council would also like to hold at least two a year in-person.

But what time of day should they be held and what topics should be discussed?

Artist's impression of the Eden Project Morecambe.Artist's impression of the Eden Project Morecambe.
Get involved by taking part in the survey at https://keepconnected.lancaster.gov.uk/eden

The survey asks: “Which days/times would you like in-person Eden Project Community Conversations to take place? and answers include weekday morning, weekday afternoon, weekday evening and weekend.

The survey also asks ‘What topics would you like to be discussed at the Community Conversations?’.

