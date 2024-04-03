Have your say about exciting new plans for £350k revamp of Lancaster skate park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everyone attending got stuck in to the tidy up, including local community volunteers, young people, county and city council staff and local councillors Paul Stubbins, Tom Fish and Sam Riches.Councillor Tom Fish said: “The youth represent the future of our society and deserve a clean and inviting environment at their skatepark.

"We were thrilled to take part in this clean up event and delighted by the enthusiastic turnout of young volunteers eager to lend a hand.

"The Skatepark is much tidier now, and I’m sure people are feeling the community coming together around this important site for recreation.”

The co-founder of the charity “Live Like Ralph” also lent a hand in the clean up day, as part of their mission to support building and maintenance of skateparks around the country in honour of Ralph Roberts.

The next phase of the group's plan is to hold a consultation day on April 13 from 12pm.

Tom added: “We are inviting the community down for some fun activities, music and a chance to have a say in the developments of the park. The space is used by people of all ages so we'd like to encourage as much of the community down so see the space and help create a vision.

"The support from the local community so far has been very positive and we're excited to move forward with our plans following the consultation day.

"There will also be an online consultation for those that can't come along to the park on the day.

"You can follow along on our Facebook page 'Friends of Lancaster Skate Park'.”

The clean up of the park follows the establishment of the 'Friends of the Skate Park' group and their plans to raise significant funding for the park's revitalization, improved lighting and facilities, at a well-attended meeting in December.