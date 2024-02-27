Have you seen teen missing from Milnthorpe?
Police are appealing for sightings of a teenager missing from Milnthorpe.
Mason Wheeler, 14, was last seen at about 12.45pm yesterday (February 26).
Mason is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with brown, wavy hair.
He may be wearing a white shirt, black trousers and black footwear.
Mason speaks with a north east accent.
Anyone who sees Mason – or knows where he might be – is asked to call police on 101.
Mason is asked to contact officers on the same number if he sees this appeal.