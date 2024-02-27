Mason Wheeler.

Mason Wheeler, 14, was last seen at about 12.45pm yesterday (February 26).

Mason is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with brown, wavy hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He may be wearing a white shirt, black trousers and black footwear.

Mason speaks with a north east accent.

Anyone who sees Mason – or knows where he might be – is asked to call police on 101.