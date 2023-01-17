England, 1953. Renowned American psychic investigator Doctor Roy Earle, famous for discrediting hauntings and exposing fake mediums, is invited to attend a seance in Blaine

Manor, said to be the most haunted building in England.

However, Earle’s arrival awakens something horrific within the manor’s haunted walls.

The Haunting of Blaine Manor comes to Lancaster Grand for one night only.

As a raging storm closes them off from the outside world, Earle and his companions find that what is waiting within the manor is not nearly as horrific as what has entered with him…

In the spirit of M. R. James, England’s most accomplished ghost story writer (Casting the Runes, Whistle and I’ll Come To You My Lad, The Haunted Doll’s House) and with a nod to the classic black and white film classics of Columbia Pictures, Metro Goldwyn Mayor, Universal Pictures and 20th Century Fox writer and director Joe O’Byrne’s award winning production is a love letter to both the Golden Age of Hollywood and England’s Hammer Horror era.

As a ghost story it sits shoulder to shoulder alongside the classic ghost stories down the decades.

Joe O’Byrne said: “‘This is horror built from the ground up, including the sound effects. I wanted the sound design to be entirely original, along with the music. As a cast we spent a rainy afternoon in a Sheffield sound studio, there we all went quite mad creating the most horrific of sound scapes, it chills audiences to the bone.”

