Lancaster's The Dukes have announced a new comedy show coming next year.

Harry Houdini is the world’s greatest entertainer.

Just as his death-defying escapology stunts have him, and his wife Bess, on the cusp of a career-defining performance for King Edward, he finds himself framed for murder by a gang of criminals in cahoots with the chief of police.

Can Harry and Bess escape the plot and clear their names?

Houdini's greatest escape comes to The Dukes in Lancaster next year.

And how is their rival, The Superstar Spiritualist medium, involved?

All will be revealed in this hilarious 39 Steps-esque thriller at The Dukes, played out in New Old Friends’ (Crimes on Centre Court) inimitable, award-winning style of physical comedy, sparkling wit and just a touch of chaos.

The show will have you laughing and gasping throughout at the magic of theatre and the ‘real’ magic of illusions designed by TV’s Pete Firman (BBC One’s The Magicians).

Houdini's Greatest Escape comes to The Dukes on February 28 and 29.