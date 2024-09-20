Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder brings UK tour to Morecambe
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The star of more-TV-shows-than-anyone-has-a-right-to-feature-on – including Celebrity Gogglebox, and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, among many others – redefined the sex ’n’ drugs ’n’ rock ’n’ roll lifestyle during the halcyon age of Madchester.
He’s touring in support of his new book: Happy Mondays - and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays.
Fans can look forward to a carnival of excess, wild tales, and improbable truths, as they enjoy the talents of a unique rock'n'roll star dubbed Britpop's answer to WB Yeats.
Strap yourselves in and say Hallelujah for Shaun.
Shaun Ryder comes to The Platform in Morecambe on April 17, 2025 at 8pm.
Ticket options include £30 standard; £45 VIP - next best seats and goody bag; £80 Meet'n'Greet - pre-show meet'n'greet with shaun, with goody bag, autograph, photograph, and front rows.