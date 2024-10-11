Happy days! 30 pictures of Morecambe's Super Swimming Stadium, Bubbles and Dome

The Morecambe promenade site on which the town’s Eden Project will stand is set to be transformed beyond all recognition.

Eden Project Morecambe is scheduled to open in 2027/28 complete with mussel shell-shaped exhibition pavilions, indoor and outdoor activities, and extra events through the summer.

But the land on which the new attraction will sit has already had an interesting past having housed Morecambe’s former Super Swimming Stadium, The Dome entertainment venue, and Bubbles indoor swimming pool and outdoor water park.

Here we take a trip down memory lane with 30 pictures from our archives showing people enjoying various events through the years at this landmark site.

Morecambe's very own pose with the Joker at It's A Knockout at The Dome.

Morecambe's very own pose with the Joker at It's A Knockout at The Dome. Photo: National World

These youngsters were some of the first customers to try out a game of petanque at the newly opened Petanque Terraine at Bubbles in Morecambe.

These youngsters were some of the first customers to try out a game of petanque at the newly opened Petanque Terraine at Bubbles in Morecambe. Photo: National World

Fireworks light the night sky above Bubbles and The Dome in Morecambe.

Fireworks light the night sky above Bubbles and The Dome in Morecambe. Photo: National World

Michelle Douglas splashes into Bubbles for free with her Residents' Passport.

Michelle Douglas splashes into Bubbles for free with her Residents' Passport. Photo: Submitted

