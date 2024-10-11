Happy days! 30 pictures of Morecambe's Super Swimming Stadium, Bubbles and Dome

Eden Project Morecambe is scheduled to open in 2027/28 complete with mussel shell-shaped exhibition pavilions, indoor and outdoor activities, and extra events through the summer.
But the land on which the new attraction will sit has already had an interesting past having housed Morecambe’s former Super Swimming Stadium, The Dome entertainment venue, and Bubbles indoor swimming pool and outdoor water park.
Here we take a trip down memory lane with 30 pictures from our archives showing people enjoying various events through the years at this landmark site.
1 / 8