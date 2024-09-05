A popular family festival returns to Halton this month with live music, workshops, kids activities and loads more.

Millfest takes place at Halton Mill in Mill Lane on Saturday September 14 between 12pm and 8pm.

Lancaster’s The Melodrome Stage will host outdoor performances from The Rice Band, The Crux, Good Boy Nikko!, Blanty, Spinsters, Jay Diggins and Sgt Pepper’s Lonely One Man Band throughout the day.

Inside the mill, there will be art, craft and clothing stalls, workshops with artist Julia Neely, and a craft beer and fresh juice bar.

Millfest will also feature storytelling in a giant inflatable peach, a bouncy castle, facepainting, relaxing massages, hand-made guitar demonstrations, sand art and willow weaving, plus street food and prosecco and cakes.

Nick Lakin, events manager at Halton Mill said: “We’ve got some great new additions at this year’s Millfest, and we really hope there’ll be something for everyone.

“The Melodrome Stage is returning with a full programme of live music and entertainment, and we have a great range of both interactive and market stalls both inside and out.

“We’re really looking forward to celebrating the end of the summer with you here at Halton Mill.”

Tickets are priced at £5, with free entry for children aged 12 and under (with ticket).

Tickets are available from https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/62564?