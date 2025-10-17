There are lots of spooky Halloween happenings in Morecambe over the half-term school holidays.

Feeling brave and love an adrenaline thrill? Zombies have taken over Laser Rush and teams are needed to take them down before the infected infect you.

With live zombie actors roaming the arena, the challenge is to hunt them down before they get you.

If taking on the walking dead isn’t quite your vibe, then why not visit Jump Rush where the family can take part in one of their Boo & Bounce Sessions?

‘Little monsters’ are welcomed all day until 4pm up to the age of 10 to join in the fun, play games and enjoy the family-friendly sessions.

From 4-6pm, Freaky Friday is perfect for anyone over the age of four.

Again alongside the fun of Jump Rush, there will be games all through the session.

Dressing up for both Freaky Friday and Boo & Bounce is encouraged too.

Finally, on Halloween night from 6pm, you can attend the Halloween Ball taking place at Soul Bowl where there will be spooky music, themed games and fancy dress.

If you want to know more, simply ring the venue hosting the event you wish to attend and the team will book you on.