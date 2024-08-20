Half price food to celebrate opening of new Lancaster cocktail bar and restaurant
Los Banditos is celebrating by offering 50% off all food between 4pm and 6pm.
The venue is located on Church Street and has been inspired by different parts of Latin America.
Co-owner Luke Bindless said: “We can’t wait for people to get to experience Los Banditos, which is something completely new for Lancaster.
“To celebrate, all food will be half price between 4pm and 6pm on Saturday and we’re excited to see people enjoying our street food tacos, sizzing fajita boards and classic Latin-inspired tapas.”
Food will be made fresh on site by executive chef Jake Brindley and his team with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options are available.
Iconic Latin American cocktails including margaritas, mojitos and caipirinhas will be served - as well as a full selection of beers, wines and spirits.