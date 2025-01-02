Ground shakes in reported ‘earthquake’ near Morecambe and Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two people reported the ground shaking in what has been described a ‘seismic event’ or possible earthquake near Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VolcanoDiscovery reported the seismic-like event (possible earthquake) 34km northeast of Morecambe on Tuesday, December 31 at 5.31am.

The two reports said ‘very weak shaking’ was felt at a depth of 10km, 10 miles south of the epicenter in High Bentham, 12 miles west of the epicenter in Kendal, 15 miles south east of the epicenter in Settle, 20 miles west of the epicenter in Grange-over-Sands, 20 miles south west of the epicenter in Lancaster, 21 miles south west of the epicenter in Morecambe, and 23 miles south west of the epicenter in Heysham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User reports estimate the perceived ground shaking intensity according to the MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) scale.

A map pinpointing the epicentre of the 'seismic' event near Morecambe and Lancaster.

Volcano Discovery said on their website: “The closest larger town where the quake might have been felt is Kendal, a town with 29,000 inhabitants in the United Kingdom, in 19.8 km (12 miles) distance west of the epicenter.

"People likely experienced very weak shaking there. Several smaller towns and villages are located closer to the epicenter and might have experienced stronger shaking.”

An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale shook Lancashire in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But many across the region said that they did not feel a thing despite the tremor, which had its epicentre close to Ulverston, south Cumbria.

In fact, firefighters reported just one call after the quake because of damage to buildings in Morecambe.

The largest seismic event in Lancashire was in Lancaster in 1835 with a magnitude of 4.4 which only caused minor damage.