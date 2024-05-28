Ground-breaking new project providing health tests closer to home delivers results for Morecambe patients

By Debbie Butler
Published 28th May 2024, 15:31 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 16:18 BST
Nearly 3,500 patients have received diagnostic tests at a new health centre in Heysham.

The new Community Diagnostics Centre (CDC) opened on March 1 with the aim of offering more flexibility and choice to patients.

Based at Heysham Primary Care Centre in Middleton Road, the centre offers a range of diagnostic tests in one location, helping to cut the time and expense to patients of attending lots of different appointments.

This makes it quicker and easier for patients to access potentially life-saving tests for a wide range of conditions.

A new Community Diagnostic Centre has opened at Heysham Primary Care Centre.

The plan is to increase the number of CDCs across the district later this year.

“I am very happy with the care provided and the minimal wait for appointment time,” said one patient.

“On the day of my appointment, I didn't have to wait. I arrived and was called straight in to my appointment.

"I would definitely recommend the service to family and friends if they should need it.”

The CDC is a partnership between University Hospitals Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) and Morecambe Bay Primary Care Collaborative (MBPCC), supported by the Lancashire and South Cumbria Diagnostics Collaborative.

Tony Crick, Chief Allied Health Practitioner at UHMBT and Clinical Lead for the Lancashire and South Cumbria Physiological Science Network, said: “CDCs are designed to offer a range of diagnostic services in one location whilst enabling quicker access to diagnostic tests enabling faster access to subsequent treatment.

“They are also an incredible opportunity for primary and secondary care service providers to work more closely together to ensure a seamless service and the best possible outcomes for our communities.

“We are already carrying out over a thousand additional tests per month thanks to the new CDC and more services are being introduced in the next couple of months. This will have a real benefit to our local community.”

Graeme Redshaw, Chief Operating Officer for MBPCC, said: “We are really pleased to be working with UHMB to offer a range of diagnostic services in a location that will be more convenient for our patients. The system also enables quicker access to results and any subsequent treatment.”

