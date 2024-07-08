Greens win Lancaster City Council by-election and will represent University ward
Greens won a Lancaster City Council by-election last Thursday July 4.
Maria Deery, a history and politics student, will represent the University ward, joining fellow Green councillor Tom Fish.
The vacancy was caused by the resignation of Labour’s Erin Hall.
Maria’s victory increases the number of Green councillors to 22, compared to Labour’s 23, Liberal Democrats 7, Conservatives 5, Morecambe Bay Independents 3 and one non-aligned.
The result was: Maria Deery (Green) 96, Anya Wilkinson-Leishman (Labour) 83, Matthew Maxwell-Scott (Conservative) 23, Thomas Willis (Liberal Democratic) 11.