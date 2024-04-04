Greens keep seat on Lancaster City Council after by-election victory
Greens have retained a seat on Lancaster City Council after a by-election in Castle ward.
Lancaster University student Izzy Metcalf-Riener succeeds Coun Shelagh McGregor, who has resigned for family reasons.
The result following a 16% turnout, was:
Green 524, Labour 212, Conservative 43, Liberal Democrat 27.
