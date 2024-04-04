Greens keep seat on Lancaster City Council after by-election victory

Greens have retained a seat on Lancaster City Council after a by-election in Castle ward.
By Debbie Butler
Published 4th Apr 2024, 10:20 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 10:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lancaster University student Izzy Metcalf-Riener succeeds Coun Shelagh McGregor, who has resigned for family reasons.

The result following a 16% turnout, was:

Green 524, Labour 212, Conservative 43, Liberal Democrat 27.

Related topics:Lancaster City CouncilLancaster UniversityLabourLiberal Democrat

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.