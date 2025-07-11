Greene King brewery with pubs in Morecambe and Lancaster launches nationwide music competition for bands and singers
Heats will be taking place across the country including Morecambe.
Greene King Pubs invites unsigned local talent to take to the stage this summer as part of a nationwide music competition that celebrates grassroots musicians.
Aspiring musicians will compete for the chance to win a headline slot at the Pub in the Park 2026 festival, along with a £10,000 cash prize and a recording session at a top studio.
The winner of the competition will receive: a performance on stage at Pub in the Park 2026, a live-to-vinyl recording session at the world-famous Metropolis Studios in London sponsored by Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola and £10k to invest in their music career - be it new equipment, gigs or tour expenses.
Entry deadline is July 31, 2025