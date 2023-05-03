Great old pictures show how Lancaster celebrated the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II

These great old pictures were taken in Lancaster on the occasion of the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II in June 1953.

Andrew Helme, who sent them into us, thought they would be of particular interest as we count down to the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday (May 6).

The photos were taken by Andrew’s father, Frank Helme, who lived in Long Marsh Lane at the time with his wife Una (nee Sweeney), Andrew himself and Andrew’s maternal grandparents Dennis and Ruth, nee Richards.

The pictures show the sequence of a fancy dress parade of local residents starting in Briery Street, where judging of the costumes took place, then proceeding by way of Ford Street to Furness Street, across Josie’s Field to Long Marsh Lane, to Lune Road and finally to a tea party in the large hotel/public house on the corner of Willow Lane/West Road.

"I’m afraid the only names of people in the images I can provide are those of my mother, Una, me, Audrey Hodgson, my mother’s cousin – who lived next to us in Long Marsh Lane with her parents, Arthur and Kate Hodgson, nee Richards – and Connie Capstick,” said Andrew.

"In the picture of the procession crossing Josie’s Field, Audrey is in a dark jacket leading a young girl dressed as Wee Willie Winkie – this is Connie, a neighbour from Charnley Street.

"Next to Audrey is a small clown (me) holding my mother’s hand. This group is also seen in the later image outside the fish and chip shop in Lune/West Road.”

If anyone has any further information about these old photos, Andrew would love to hear from you. Email [email protected]

1 . Lancaster celebrates 1953 Coronation The fancy-dress parade of local residents. Photo: Frank Helme

2 . Lancaster celebrates 1953 Coronation The fancy-dress parade started in Briery Street. Photo: Frank Helme

3 . Lancaster celebrates 1953 Coronation Dressed up for the occasion. Photo: Frank Helme

4 . Lancaster celebrates 1953 Coronation Judging of the fancy dress participants. Photo: Frank Helme