Great line-up for this year’s Morecambe Poetry Festival

Michael Rosen, Clare Ferguson Walker, Henry Normal, Nigel Planer, John Hegley, Jan Brierton, Robin Ince and Luke Wright will be leading the ‘raucous celebration of words’ at the Morecambe Poetry Festival this September 12-14.

Now in its fourth year, the seaside town’s festival will deliver three nights of wall to wall poetry with the nation’s favourites along with grassroots performances, family activities, workshops, poetry takeovers and open mics.

A packed programme is already confirmed, with weekend passes giving guaranteed access to every single event and performance, including the pre-festival ‘Best of Morecambe’ showcase event on Thursday.

Festival founder Matt Panesh said: “I’m so excited for this year’s festival. We’ve finally managed to get Michael Rosen, which is a big coup for the festival, along with many of our poets coming back for the third or even fourth time!

Michael Rosen. Photo: Soupsudphotos.

“Of course, the great thing about poetry is that it’s for everyone, and everyone can have a go.”

Michael Rosen is renowned for his work as a poet, performer, broadcaster and scriptwriter, while Clare Ferguson Walker already has a string of awards after she began performing her own poetry a couple of years ago.

Poetry royalty John Hegley, on his third visit to the festival, and Jan Brierton, the Irish poet who has just supported Dr John Cooper Clarke on his stadium tour, are the next pairing.

Henry Normal returns for a fourth year, bringing with him Nigel Planer, infamous Young One.

Nigel Planer and Henry Normal.

Robin Ince returns after making a big impact last year with his honest and candid poetry about his autism/adhd diagnosis.

Weekend passes are available now at £65 plus booking fees.

Morecambe Poetry Festival is supported by Waterstones, T S Eliot Foundation, Eden Project Communities, Wordsworth Grasmere and Morecambe Town Council.

Tickets available from Skiddle at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/Morecambe-Winter-Gardens/Morecambe-Poetry-Festival-2025/40609946/