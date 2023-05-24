News you can trust since 1837
Great day on the cards for Lancaster as colourful grand finale of Festa Italia comes to town

This year’s grand finale of a much-loved Lancaster festival promises to be bigger and better than ever.
By Debbie Butler
Published 24th May 2023, 09:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:15 BST

Events kick off from mid-morning on Sunday (May 28) for Festa Italia – the biggest single day event in the city’s calendar which expands into Dalton Square for the first time in 2023.

People travel from far and wide to enjoy the festival which will start at the slightly earlier time of 10.30am in Market Square due to this year’s packed programme of events, activities and entertainment.

During the first hour, you can expect the sight and sounds of Italy’s greatest marques with the Vespas and Lambrettas arriving at 11am offering a very unique smell of two stroke engines.

The Ducatis will thunder into the city at 11.30am and at midday, you can look forward to the roar of the Ferraris.

In addition, Ducati Preston and Bennetts Motorcycles (MV Agusta & Benelli) will have stands, where they will be offering advice and information about their latest models.

The Bambino Zone will be situated in Dalton Square from 11am with music, entertainment and activities specifically aimed at the younger members of the family. The (FIAT) Abarth owners will park up around the square adding to the automotive experience.

Bruno Buccelli, the owner of Buccelli’s and Director of Totally Local Lancaster CIC – who is the brainchild behind the event – said: “We have been completely overwhelmed by the success of Festa which drives us to continually find ways to improve and expand it.

“We want to thank Lancaster City Council, Lancaster BID and all our tremendous sponsors and supporters without who there would be no festa.

"Festa Italia promises to be another great day in and for Lancaster.”

Special guest, Italian actress Katia Greco – who is flying in to attend the inaugural Lancaster International Film Festival – will also be at the official opening of the Gran Finale, where she will be presented with a special award.

The film festival will take place at The Storey on Friday (May 26) starting at 2pm through to 7.30pm, with some tickets available on the door.

