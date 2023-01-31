Families and schoolpupils from Morecambe Bay Primary School were invited to get involved with a chocolate cake baking competition to mark National Chocolate Cake Day.

The school expected a good uptake but were absolutely not prepared for over 70 incredible chocolate cakes!

Staff had come together to plan the event, a team of children put together to taste and rate the cakes on appearance, taste and all around deliciousness!

Children from Morecambe Bay Primary School with their certificates and chocolate eggs for taking part in a chocolate cake baking competition. These were kindly donated by Morrisons in Morecambe.

A fantastic prize put together including two beautiful parent and child sized, hand made 'star baker' aprons by Mrs S in the school office.

Staff had to form a shortlist for the tasting as they thought tasting 70 cakes was a bit much for anyone!

The winning cake (the single cake pictured) was described as absolutely delicious with a fudgy texture.

The judges loved the use of the school logo, which lots of the children had also chosen to use in their decorations.

A spokesman for Morecambe Bay Primary School said: “We had so many entries we felt terrible that we only had one prize so a hasty visit to Morrisons for some prizes was made.

"The store manager, when hearing our story, generously agreed to provide almost 100 chocolate eggs to mean that each cake baker could receive a certificate and a prize for entry.

“Families were invited to come into school in the afternoon to have a drink and a piece of cake when the winners were announced.

"Well done to Theon!”