Grand opening date announced for new fine dining restaurant in Lancaster

Now or Never is in a Grade II listed building on Sun Street in Lancaster and will serve a single multi-course tasting menu with vegetarian options.

The new restaurant is from the team behind Journey Social Espresso bar on New Street in Lancaster.

A spokesman for Now or Never said: “Bookings for @noworneverlancaster are now open.

“We open this Thursday May 11, but are already fully pre-booked for that night.

“But worry not, we have tables available on May 19 and May 20, and the following weekend too.

"This menu is designed as a full evening dining experience and not to be rushed, we do not ‘turn’ the tables and therefore you will have your table for the duration of the evening.”Find Now or Never at 26, Sun Street, Lancaster.

To book visit https://www.journeysocial.co.uk/

An item from the new tasting menu that will be served at Now or Never.

