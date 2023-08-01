News you can trust since 1837
Grand awards ceremony for Lancaster and Morecambe businesses who raised a massive £35k for the hospice

Lancaster’s hospice hosted a grand awards ceremony on Friday night to celebrate businesses who rose to the challenge of a new fundraising campaign.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Aug 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 10:42 BST

The St John’s Hospice 50-50-500 Charity Challenge 2023 saw businesses in Lancaster and Morecambe fundraising in all sorts of ingenious way to raise a massive £35,000.

And on Friday, they were invited along to the hospice to enjoy drinks, food and an awards ceremony.

St John’s fundraising executive, Lily Knight, said: “The entire St John’s Hospice team thanks you for all of your continued hard work throughout the challenge.

“With the amount raised, every single person who took part has made a genuine impact on the care and support we are able to provide to our patients and their loved ones."

Seven awards were presented on the evening including the Charity Challenge Champions shield, sponsored by the Lancaster Guardian.

Award winners were as follows:

Alfred Wainwright Award – SQ Digital

Sustainability Award – Team Armstrong Lancaster EE

Innovation Award – Mighty House

Engagement Award – Premierline Insurance Broker

The Best Event Award – Porsche Centre South Lakes

Fundraising Team of the Year Award – Simply Baby

Charity Challenge Champions – Lancaster EE

Lancaster EE win the Charity Challenge Crown 2023 sponsored by the Lancaster Guardian with editor Debbie Butler (second from right).

