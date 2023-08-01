Grand awards ceremony for Lancaster and Morecambe businesses who raised a massive £35k for the hospice
The St John’s Hospice 50-50-500 Charity Challenge 2023 saw businesses in Lancaster and Morecambe fundraising in all sorts of ingenious way to raise a massive £35,000.
And on Friday, they were invited along to the hospice to enjoy drinks, food and an awards ceremony.
St John’s fundraising executive, Lily Knight, said: “The entire St John’s Hospice team thanks you for all of your continued hard work throughout the challenge.
“With the amount raised, every single person who took part has made a genuine impact on the care and support we are able to provide to our patients and their loved ones."
Seven awards were presented on the evening including the Charity Challenge Champions shield, sponsored by the Lancaster Guardian.
Award winners were as follows:
Alfred Wainwright Award – SQ Digital
Sustainability Award – Team Armstrong Lancaster EE
Innovation Award – Mighty House
Engagement Award – Premierline Insurance Broker
The Best Event Award – Porsche Centre South Lakes
Fundraising Team of the Year Award – Simply Baby
Charity Challenge Champions – Lancaster EE