Grade 2 listed former pub in Lancaster village for sale with £299k price tag

The Victoria Inn, Victoria Terrace, Glasson Dock, Lancaster, offers substantial three storey accommodation with Listed Building consent for various repairs and improvements to the premises.

There is excellent potential to reinstate the pub and let off rooms in an enviable location with water views to both the front and the rear.

Once fully refurbished the pub can reopen with a number of letting rooms and some staff accommodation.

Glasson Dock is a much sought after location, south of Lancaster and extremely popular with sailors due to Glasson Marina and bikers as a meeting place.

It is regularly frequented by tourists and walkers due to the interest in Glasson Dock and the various nature trails leading from it.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN.

Please call 01524 69922 to arrange or email: [email protected].

Look at the property listing at https://fwcommercial.co.uk/estate_property/for-sale-former-public-house-victoria-terrace-glasson-dock-lancaster/

