Grab your coat of many colours and see the Dreamcoat Stars show in Lancaster

Featuring stars from the worldwide hit production Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the Dreamcoat Stars show promises powerful star vocals in a musical evening of West End and Broadway classics.

Journey into a colourful production packed with vibrant and energetic songs from the nation’s most loved shows including Joseph, Jesus Christ Superstar, SIX, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You, Jersey Boys, Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge and more. Draw back the curtains, sing along and relive all your favourite productions in one epic show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Produced by Matt Brinkler for RED Entertainment and Keith Jack, who is also starring in the touring production, having shot to fame after placing second in BBC1’s Any Dream Will Do, the tour will also star the longest reigning Joseph Mike Holoway, having first played the titular role at age 19 before appearing in the West End and UK tours over a 24-year period culminating in over 4000 performances.

The tour will also star the longest reigning Joseph Mike Holoway.

Dreamcoat Stars celebrates the life and work of legendary composers in this brand-new mega mix production.

Grab your coat of many colours and join our Josephs on an emotional journey where Any Dream Will Do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With some of the biggest musical songs of a generation, this is a show that will raise your spirits in a night of theatre you’ll never forget.

Go Go Go get your tickets now!

Dreamcoat Stars tour comes to Lancaster in April.

Dreamcoat Stars comes to Lancaster Grand on April 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad