Government in talks with energy giant EDF in bid to open new mini nuclear power station at Heysham

Great British Nuclear is in early discussions with the French state-owned energy group EDF over buying land adjacent to its existing nuclear plants at Heysham, with a view to potentially giving the green light for a private developer to build a small modular reactor there.

The 255-acre site is one of eight in Britain approved for new nuclear development and is the location of EDF’s Heysham 1 and Heysham 2 nuclear power stations.

Almost 109 acres has a nuclear site licence, while the rest is being used for other purposes.

Britain’s first small nuclear plants are due to be awarded government contracts this summer after six designs, including one from Rolls-Royce, were selected to compete for up to £20 billion in taxpayer funding.

The government does not expect to make a final investment decision on the first small modular reactor until 2029.

Great British Nuclear is searching initially for two sites, each to house a single mini-reactor, with a plan to build between four and six in total, as part of the first phase of the rollout in Britain.

A spokesman for EDF energy group said: “Our position on Heysham as a site suitable for future nuclear development was published in January in the UK Nuclear Fuel Update.

"In line with the UK Government strategy, EDF has continued to explore options for the long-term future of its sites.

"We believe Hartlepool and Heysham should be developed as part of a holistic UK new build programme.

“In Lancashire, where we operate Heysham 1 and Heysham 2 power stations, and employ more than a thousand people, we believe that we have a site well suited to small modular reactors (SMRs) or advanced modular reactors (AMRs).

"Not only does the site have available land, grid and rail connections and a supportive community, it also has a highly skilled workforce, the largest of any generating nuclear site in the

"UK, which could support the operation of any future nuclear development.

“Heysham and Hartlepool have all the attributes needed to host successful nuclear new build projects but if timelines drift, skills will drift.

"It is up to the Government to direct which nuclear technologies go on which sites, but decisions need to be expedited quickly recognising the benefits of a timely transfer of skills and “expertise from existing to new technologies.

"UK Government direction, through Great British Nuclear, on how these sites should be re-developed is crucial to their futures.

“Over the past year we have we have worked closely with GBN.

"We were pleased to see the official launch of the SMR technology competition in July and the down selection of six potential developers, including EDF.

"We look forward to seeing the results of this competition later this year and would welcome further clarity on GBN’s wider role in site and technology selection.