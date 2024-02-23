News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Gothic classic Frankenstein comes to The Dukes in Lancaster

New images have just been released for imitating the dog show Frankenstein which is coming to The Dukes in Lancaster in April.
By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This bold multimedia exploration of the timeless tale delves into the novel’s themes of fear and anxiety, posing the question ‘what is it to be human?’.

The images show Georgia-Mae Myers (Titus Andronicus, Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre; Wars of the Roses & Henry VI – Rebellion, Royal Shakespeare Company; and Dismissed, Soho Theatre) and Nedum Okonyia (Possession, Arcola Theatre) playing all the roles across parallel narratives, threading together the story of Frankenstein in the late 1700s with a contemporary conversation between a young couple who discover they are expecting a child and are fearful of what it means to bring life into the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Designer Hayley Grindle said: “Creating Frankenstein has been a fully collaborative process. It has been playful, full of discussion, challenged our imaginations, and a joy to simply explore and try and try again.

Most Popular
Frankenstein production photo shows actors Georgia-Mae Myers and Nedum Okonyia. Photo by Ed Waring.Frankenstein production photo shows actors Georgia-Mae Myers and Nedum Okonyia. Photo by Ed Waring.
Frankenstein production photo shows actors Georgia-Mae Myers and Nedum Okonyia. Photo by Ed Waring.

"We began with a tool kit, a box of toys almost, in terms of sound, lighting, video, design, direction, choreography and performance to breathe new life into this classic tale.

"It’s made with love and care and has been a joy to work on. We can’t wait to share it with audiences at the Playhouse and on tour.”

An imitating the dog and Leeds Playhouse co-production, Frankenstein comes to The Dukes in Lancaster from April 24-27 ((matinee April 25 at 1pm and April 27 at 2pm).

Call the box office tel: 01524 598500 or visit https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/frankenstein

Related topics:Lancaster