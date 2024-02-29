Goth and alternative music festival comes to Morecambe for fourth time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the UK’s top goth/dark alternative music celebrations putting Morecambe on the world music map, the festival features an exciting line-up of UK and European bands on March 8-9.

Headliners are Lancashire’s very own Goth Rockers All My Thorns on Friday and Belgium’s legendary Dark Wave band The Arch on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

You can also catch Zeitgeist Zero, Kuro, Dhampyres, Healthy Junkies, Last July and The Scarlet Hour from the UK, Je T’Aime from France, Golden Apes from Germany and Motel Transylvania from Italy.

Corrosion Fest - All My Thorns - Alhambra Live 2024.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the festival again to Morecambe for 2024,” said Alex Wetton, one of the festival’s organisers.

“We’re able to platform and share the best of West Coast Gothic and Alternative music, bringing bands not just from all over the country but also from across Europe. They really do put our town on the map.

“Corrosion Fest is all about keeping live music alive. And Alhambra Live is the perfect venue where we can present exciting new talent to our audience along with the established bands who you can catch on our line-ups each year.”

This year's edition is the fourth Corrosion Fest and is produced by the festival’s founders Corrosion, who run monthly goth nights at Alhambra Live, and McGothicfox Promotions.

Dark Wave band The Arch are coming to Corrosion Fest in Morecambe this year.

They also produce goth/dark alternative festival Bats in the Attic at Alhambra Live, which takes place in September 2024.

Corrosion Fest 2024, Friday March 8-Saturday March 9, Alhambra Live, 56 Marine Road West, Morecambe LA4 4EU.

For tickets visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/corrosion?fbclid