Good news as food hygiene ratings given to Lancaster cafes, a pub and chippy
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. Businesses are rated from 0 to 5, with 5 being the highest standard.
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new ratings.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: North West Private Ambulance Liaison Services, Unit E, Middlegate, White Lund Estate, Morecambe; rated on July 19
• Rated 5: Pear Tree Cafe, Ashton Hall Garden Centre, Ashton Road, Lancaster; rated on July 17
• Rated 5: Bridge House Tearooms, Bridge House Farm, Harterbeck, Wray; rated on July 5
• Rated 5: Afters Dessert Parlour, Lunedale House, Euston Road, Morecambe; rated on June 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 5: The Royal Hotel, Main Street, Heysham; rated on July 18
Takeaways
• Rated 5: North Road Chippy, North Road, Carnforth; rated on June 14