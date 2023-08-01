News you can trust since 1837
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to Lancaster cafes, a pub and chippy

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Lancaster’s establishments.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 15:59 BST
The Royal, Heysham. Picture: Google Street ViewThe Royal, Heysham. Picture: Google Street View
The Royal, Heysham. Picture: Google Street View

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. Businesses are rated from 0 to 5, with 5 being the highest standard.

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new ratings.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: North West Private Ambulance Liaison Services, Unit E, Middlegate, White Lund Estate, Morecambe; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Pear Tree Cafe, Ashton Hall Garden Centre, Ashton Road, Lancaster; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Bridge House Tearooms, Bridge House Farm, Harterbeck, Wray; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Afters Dessert Parlour, Lunedale House, Euston Road, Morecambe; rated on June 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Royal Hotel, Main Street, Heysham; rated on July 18

Takeaways

• Rated 5: North Road Chippy, North Road, Carnforth; rated on June 14

