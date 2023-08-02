Go back to the prohibition era and roaring twenties with 'Speakeasy' in Lancaster

Set in a prohibition-era nightclub, Southpaw Dance Company’s production of Speakeasy retells Goethe’s story of Faust, a man who quite literally loses his soul.

Faust doesn’t realise the club he’s walked into is owned by the Devil and populated by his demons, including the charismatic barman, Mephistopheles.

Drinking, gambling, womanising, and general debauchery make the speakeasy the perfect place for a man to lose his soul, as we see when Faust is manipulated - to both comic and tragic effect - into a deal with the Devil.

The show features a fusion of world-class breakdance combined with Lindy Hop, Charleston and swinging big band music.

Expect flaming cocktails, burning boxing rings and an explosive set combined with world-class dance skills and authentic 20s styling.

Southpaw’s professional dancers will be joined by members of the local amateur dancing community for sections of the show.

Robby Graham, director of Southpaw and choreographer of Speakeasy, said: “The show has everything – inspirational, imaginative dance, great music, fascinating characters and visually it’s stunning. We work with community dance groups from swing and Hip Hop cultures to bring the Speakeasy to life, and we love the freshness and vibrancy they always bring.”

Sunderland-based Southpaw’s tour of Speakeasy comes to The Dukes in Lancaster on Saturday, September 30.