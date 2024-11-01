Lancaster-based video production company McGill Productions has been recognised at the prestigious 20th Annual Davey Awards, winning both a Gold and Silver award for their standout creative video work.

The company, which is based in Church Street, secured Gold in the Products & Services category for their project with Brother Sewing, titled SKITCH, and a Silver in the Products & Services Campaign category for their dynamic collaboration with Protein Works on Soundtrack to Your Summer.

The Davey Awards, which celebrate the finest creative achievements of small agencies and production houses globally, recognise the ingenuity and innovation of ‘Davids’ – those who succeed through creativity against much larger competitors.

Judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), this year’s competition included a distinguished panel of professionals from renowned brands such as Disney, Microsoft, and Condé Nast.

McGill Productions creative director Harry McGill and Shane Ogley, managing director, pictured at a previous awards ceremony.

Harry McGill, creative director at McGill Productions, said: “We’re incredibly happy to be recognised like this in such a competitive space.

“Our team puts everything into crafting stories that connect, and it’s a proud moment when people resonate with those stories and even more so to be awarded for multiple pieces of work.”

McGill Productions’ Gold-winning project SKITCH, created for Brother Sewing, showcased the brand’s innovative app-controlled embroidery machine, capturing both its technical precision and creative potential.

Meanwhile, their Silver-winning campaign, Soundtrack to Your Summer, produced for Protein Works, vibrantly brought the energy of summer to life, combining compelling visuals and immersive audio to elevate the brand’s engagement.

The company has previously worked with brands around the world including Manchester United, Virgin Voyages, Expedia and Brother Industries.