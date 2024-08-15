Glasson Dock residents batten down the hatches ahead of ‘highest tide of the year’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Homes at Glasson Dock have been fitted with emergency flood protection features ahead of high summer tides – as a nearby broken port sea gate has been removed because of long-running problems

Flood protection fittings were installed on ground floor doors, sink and toilet drains on some homes at Glasson Dock by contractors working with the Environment Agency and other authorities on Tuesday (August 13).

At the same time, the broken hydraulic sea gate at Glasson Dock itself was removed, as a new phase of work began in an attempt to fix vital infrastructure at the site, which is a hub for commercial shipping and port activities alongside leisure boats.

The broken dock sea gate forms part of wider sea defences at the River Lune estuary, connecting with Morecambe Bay and the Irish Sea. But the gate and a nearby canal lock at the next-door marina have both suffered from different structural problems for more than a year.

Homes at Glasson Dock are fitted with flood protection measures.

This week, homes along Victoria Terrace and Railway Place on the east side of the inner dock were fitted with protective measures. Flood protection bricks, drain valves and door barriers were fitted to keep sea water out and to stop household waste water from sinks, bathrooms or toilets from flooding back in low-lying ground floors or basements.

Coun Sally Maddocks said: “There is a lot of activity happening. The sea gate has been taken out and flood defence measures are being fitted to people’s houses. The Environment Agency and contractors have been brilliant. The biggest tide of the year is expected around midnight on August 22, I understand. So we are all working hard as a community to take precautions in the lead-up to those high tides.”

Regarding Glasson Marina, she added: “Boats are now leaving the marina, which is good. But every time a boat leaves, we lose water from the marina.”

Flooding protection measures are being taken at Glasson Dock.

One resident at Victoria Terrace, who did not want to be named, said: “We’ve been given a flood gate that goes on the outside of the house. We’ve also been given a pump in case water comes over the top. And the drains that go outside have had a valve fitted, which will stop the sink or toilet water flooding back if there is any flooding.”

This week’s activities are the latest efforts to tackle the long-running problems at Glasson Dock and Glasson Marina. Last summer, sand bags were delivered to local homes and businesses by the Environment Agency ahead of the high summer tides.

Lancaster City Council also provided help and advice.

In the event, homes and businesses escaped any flood damage but the high sea levels did break through a canal lock and flowed into Glasson Marina. Subsequently, some dead fish were seen floating on the marina’s surface.

Glasson Dock prepares for the 'highest tide of the year'.

The marina usually contains freshwater from the Lancaster Canal system.

Glasson Dock is run by Lancaster Port Commission, a self-governing trust port which is currently seeking to extend its powers through a harbour review order. That process is being handled by a national body, the Marine Management Organisation. Ultimately, parliament will make a decision on the application.

Last year, Lancaster city councillors formally objected to the bid, saying the port commission had failed to meet its obligations in maintaining access through the port. Councillors raised concerns including the inner dock becoming silted up and worries about the port authority’s accountability and relationship with residents. However, the port authority has strongly defended its record.

In April this year, Lancaster Port Commission said it was ‘fighting for survival’ after the broken harbour sea gate left its own pilot boats trapped. Paying for replacement boats to guide ships to the remaining accessible parts of the dock was ‘unsustainable’, it said. It was passing the costs on to the Environment Agency.

Then in June, Lancaster Port Commission, the Environment Agency, the Canal & River Trust and Aquavista, which operates berths at Glasson Marina, issued a statement about Glasson Dock’s broken sea gate. They said repairs could run into next year or even 2026.