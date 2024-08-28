Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A holiday park in Middleton near Heysham wants to erect 11 glamping pods in the existing touring caravan area, as well as reconfigure the park including alterations to site access and parking areas, a new reception building, and revamping an existing pub/flat.

In their supporting statement for Middleton Holiday Park’s planning application, agents Adams Planning + Development Ltd said: “We prepared a supporting statement on behalf of Michael White of The Middleton Leisure Group Ltd who have run Middleton Holiday Park for three generations since purchasing the site approximately 60 years ago.

“The Holiday Park is a well established holiday park that accommodates approximately 150 static caravans, a pub that is open to the general public, a separate Middleton Towers touring caravan and camping site that lies at the northern end of the site and a main reception that currently lies on the eastern side of both the pub and the main entrance to the site.

“The appeal and appearance of site frontage and main entrance will be improved through the introduction of a public car park and enhanced soft landscaping to the front of the pub, an improved outdoor seating area and a children’s playground that will be open to both visiting members of the public and existing Holiday Park customers.

Middleton Holiday Park in Middleton, near Heysham. Picture from Google Street View.

“The existing sales area on the western side of the main access will be replaced with a relocated reception area that is positioned at the front of the Holiday Park.

They said the existing ‘Middleton Towers’ tent and touring caravan site will be redeveloped to provide 11 ‘glamping pods’ with a centralised barbeque and seating area, and 11 car parking spaces (including 1 no. EV charging points).

In support of the planning application, Adams Planning + Development Ltd said: “The development proposals that are the subject of this planning application will deliver significant

improvements to the appearance and functioning of the existing site and will update the Middleton Towers tourism facilities to provide a more appealing offer to both the local community

and visitors to this area.”

No decision has been made on the planning application yet.

To view the planning application number 24/00815/FUL visit https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning