Girls Can joins forces with punk quartet Loose Articles for artist bootcamp in Morecambe
More Music in Morecambe is excited to be joining forces with Loose Articles, a four-piece, independent, female punk band from Manchester for the 4th Girls Can Artist Bootcamp.
Young women aged 14 – 25 will have the opportunity to take part in a weekend packed full of free inspirational workshops, Q&As and live music.
On Friday February 10 participants will create their own statement piece of art at The Art of Protest Workshop with Emma Colbert from Deco Publique.
The Girls Can Punk Rock Bootcamp will take place on Saturday February 11, from 10am to 5pm.
Loose Articles will perform a headline gig on Saturday February 11 supported by Lancaster based queer post-punk new wave wonder Varicose Veins and the Girls Can band.
Doors 7pm and all are welcome to attend. Tickets for the gig cost £6/£5 concessions and can be purchased from moremusic.org.uk or on the door.
To find out more and/or to book your free place on the workshops please email [email protected]