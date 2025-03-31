Girl, 12, arrested after assault on teen in Morecambe
Enquiries are ongoing after a teenage girl was assaulted in Morecambe.
Police said they received a report of an assault on Moss Lane, Morecambe, at around 3.40pm on March 24.
A teenage girl suffered injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. She has since been discharged.
Enquiries are ongoing, and a 12-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 0928 of March 24.
Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.