Giant ‘vacuum cleaner’ used to avoid underground pipes during roadworks in Carnforth village

Innovative technology has been used to ensure roadworks in a Carnforth village didn’t disrupt services for residents and businesses.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Contractors working for Westmorland and Furness Council on a flood alleviation project at North Road, Holme, used a vacuum excavator to safely work around buried services, including water and gas pipes, sewers and telecommunications.

The machine acts as a giant ‘vacuum cleaner’ to minimise the risk of hitting any underground pipes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contractor, JN Bentley, successfully avoided 50 known pipes and a further 24 unknown pipes using the vacuum excavator, as they laid 280 metres of pipework and constructed five new manholes as part of a new drainage system.

The vac excavator in use by contractor JN Bentley on the flood alleviation scheme in Holme.

Councillor Peter Thornton, Westmorland and Furness Council’s Cabinet member for Highways and Assets, said the work in Holme earlier this year demonstrated how the new council was once again ensuring the use of the best technology in its highways services to provide the most effective and most efficient service to communities.

Councillor Thornton said: “We are already using three innovative ‘jet-patching’ machines to repair potholes on the Westmorland and Furness Council road network as part of our £8.5 million programme of fixing potholes this year.

“Each of these jet-patching machines is capable of making up to 150 permanent pothole repairs every day in a fraction of the time it usually takes conventional repair methods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The use of the vacuum excavator in the flood alleviation scheme at Holme is another highly effective use of hi-tech solutions.

The unchartered gas pipe that was avoided using the vac excavator in Holme.

“In this case it meant a gas pipe was identified that hadn’t shown up on the initial mapping because it was buried quite deep underground, but the contractors were able to carefully work around it without any risk of hitting the pipe.

“With homes, businesses and a school nearby this type of technology was invaluable in avoiding any potential service disruptions.

“Now the works have been completed this flood alleviation scheme will provide much improved flood protection for Holme and we would like to thank the local community for their patience and support whilst these works were being carried out.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Holme flood alleviation scheme involved the installation of a new drainage pipe in North Road and additional gullies to support the removal of surface water from the main route through the village.