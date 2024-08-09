Giant car boot sale in Lancaster park on bank holiday Monday

By Michelle Blade
Published 9th Aug 2024, 10:32 GMT
St John’s Hospice Lancaster have partnered with the Rotary Club, Carnforth, to put on a giant car boot sale.

The giant car boot sale will be on bank holiday Monday, August 26, in Ryelands Park, Lancaster, from 8am-4pm.

Prices:

*car park – £2 donation

A giant car boot sale is being held at Ryelands Park in Lancaster on bank holiday Monday, August 26.

*car booters – £15

*car and trailer – £20

*vans – £20

*trade stands – £25

Payment will be taken on the day on a first come first served basis.

Money will be split evenly between Rotary International and St John’s Hospice.

