Giant car boot sale in Lancaster park on bank holiday Monday
St John’s Hospice Lancaster have partnered with the Rotary Club, Carnforth, to put on a giant car boot sale.
The giant car boot sale will be on bank holiday Monday, August 26, in Ryelands Park, Lancaster, from 8am-4pm.
Prices:
*car park – £2 donation
*car booters – £15
*car and trailer – £20
*vans – £20
*trade stands – £25
Payment will be taken on the day on a first come first served basis.
Money will be split evenly between Rotary International and St John’s Hospice.